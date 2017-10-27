Number of TV’s Going Dark After Auction Grows

WASHINGTON—Twelve TV stations were expected to turn in their licenses by Oct. 25 once they received their multimillion-dollar auction payments, and they all complied. However, an additional 14 stations have also gone off the air, according to the FCC. These stations had said they planned to share, but instead decided to turn in their licenses instead.

