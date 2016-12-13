NRK Acquires LU600s from LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J.—After debuting at IBC 2016 back in September, LiveU’s LU600 cellular bonding unit is heading out into the fields of Norway to support public broadcaster NRK. NRK, which previously employed LiveU’s LU500 models, will upgrade with more than 60 LU600 units.

The LU600 delivers high video quality and up to 20 Mbps bitrate, as well as 80 Mbps file transfer, 0.5 second delay, and 100 Mbps high-speed bonded internet connection. In addition, the unit is field upgradable to H.265 HEVC.

The deal was overseen by Mediability, LiveU’s Scandinavian partner.