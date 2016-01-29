NPG Adds BroadStream’s Oasys Playout System

ATLANTA—BroadStream’s Oasys is heading for some California sun, as broadcaster News-Press & Gazette will install the playout and graphics system at a number of its California stations. The OASYS will serve as the next generation playout system for KEYT in Santa Barbara, KCOY in Santa Maria, KKFK and MyRTV in San Luis Obispo, as well as Monterey’s KION, KMUV, and NION stations.

The Oasys will interface to NPG’s WideOrbit traffic system for a seamless workflow, while its graphics engine will provide NPG with on-air graphic and branding capabilities. OASYS’s multi-channel framework allows operators to control multiple channels from one location with a customizable Web-based user interface.

NPG will be able to add optional software modules for additional playout functionality and flexibility with Oasys simple architecture. The Oasys platform can accommodate additional playout servers for new channels and backup, additional ingest servers and expansion of central storage.