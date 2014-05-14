Noticias MundoFox Builds ENG on Dejero Live

KITCHENER, ONTARIO— Dejero announced that Noticias MundoFox has adopted its portable Live+ 20/20 Transmitters for its mobile news teams. As one of the newest Spanish-language television networks in the U.S., Noticias MundoFox is building its entire electronic newsgathering capability on the Dejero Live+ Platform.



Using the Dejero Live+ 20/20 Transmitters, Noticias MundoFox news crews are able to encode and transmit live or prerecorded, HD or SD video using any combination of 3G/4G/LTE cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or satellite links.



“Budget is always a large consideration for a start-up news network. From the beginning, we’ve been committed to operating as cost-effectively as possible without compromising on the quality, immediacy, or completeness of our news coverage,” said Armando Acevedo, director of operations, Noticias MundoFox. “The ability to cover live, breaking news from the source is a critical differentiator but can also be a major expense area, especially if the station has to maintain costly satellite vehicles.”



MundoFox has deployed a Live+ 20/20 Transmitter at each of its news bureaus in Mexico City, Washington D.C., Chicago, and New York City, with two Dejero Live+ Broadcast Servers installed in the network’s headquarters in Los Angeles. With feeds coming into the servers from the Live+ 20/20 Transmitters, operators can access the content and route it as required for playout to a live broadcast, or archive it for use in a later production.



In its first year of operation, Noticias MundoFox has used the Live+ 20/20 Transmitters for live HD coverage of some of the world’s most high-profile events, including the resignation of Pope Benedict and the subsequent election of Pope Francis, memorial events for Nelson Mandela, the election of President Obama to a second term, and the election of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.