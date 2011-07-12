Northern Lights Simplifies Routing with Miranda

MONTREAL—Northern Lights, a New York-based post house is using Miranda’s Nvision 8144 Hybrid router with integrated audio processing to gain increased signal management flexibility across its studios.

Northern Lights produces a wide range of content, spanning commercials, promos, viral videos, and films for its broadcast network and advertising agency clients, which include Viacom, NBC Universal, Scripps, Saatchi & Saatchi, and GlobalHue. It has received multiple awards at events including The Emmys, The One Show, and Cannes.



“We’ve just finished working on ‘Character Project’ for USA Network”, explains Mark Littman, Creative Director at Northern Lights. “It was a large, complex job with a tight schedule, a variety of sources and many deliverables - like most of our jobs. This time, however, our more versatile routing infrastructure allowed our team to work more closely together, with a noticeable improvement to workflows”.



“Everything is simplified with our new router, with a much greater sense of organization and reliability to signal flows. The router’s built-in audio processing means that we barely need external audio converters at the I/Os, and there’s almost no AES wiring involved.”

Northern Lights’ Nvision 8144 Hybrid router is configured 72 x72 HD, and is controlled using GUI panels in each of the suites. The integration of audio processing within the router saves costs, as well as space, weight and power. It also eliminates the audio to video latency problems often associated with external embedders/de-embedders, while also minimizing facility cabling.

“With Miranda’s system, we’ve been able to maximize the utility of our production resources, with quick and seamless movement of signals in multiple formats across our facility,” concluded Mark Littman.



