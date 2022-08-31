Nonny de la Peña, 'Godmother of Virtual Reality' to Deliver IBC2022 Show Keynote

AMSTERDAM—IBC has announced that journalist, filmmaker and Virtual & Augmented Reality (VR/AR) pioneer Nonny de la Peña, Founder of Emblematic Group, will deliver a keynote at IBC2022 at the RAI Amsterdam on Sept. 10. De la Peña will give a talk entitled "What’s Next: How immersive tech will create new narratives and transform entertainment." The session is free and open to all show attendees.

De la Peña is regarded as a leading innovator in immersive technologies and journalism. Currently the Founding Director for Narrative and Emerging Media at Arizona State University, she is a 2022 Peabody Field Builder Award winner for her work in immersive journalism.

A former correspondent for Newsweek, she has also been named a Wall Street Journal Technology Innovator of the Year, A Wired #MakeTechHuman Agent of Change, and has been called “The Godmother of Virtual Reality” by Engadget and The Guardian. Fast Company named her “One of the People Who Made the World More Creative” and she was one of CNET’s 20 Most Influential Latinos in Tech for her pioneering work in immersive storytelling.

De la Peña is speaking at 12.15 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 10 in the Forum at the RAI Amsterdam, on the second day of the four-day Show. Visitors can expect to hear de la Peña give her vision of what content experiences will look like in 2030 and beyond. Following her talk, de la Peña will give an onstage interview and take questions from the audience.

The 2022 IBC Show takes place Sept. 9-13.