Nominations Open for 2024 NAB Technology Awards
Nomination deadline is January 8, 2024 for the awards, which will be presented at the 2024 NAB Show
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Technology Awards. The awards honor contributions in digital leadership, broadcast engineering and technology innovation, and will be presented during the 2024 NAB Show, held April 13-17 in Las Vegas.
“Each year, the NAB Technology Awards celebrate the great minds behind the exciting innovations that improve our services, better entertain and inform our audiences, and advance our industry,” said NAB executive vice president and chief technology officer Sam Matheny. “We look forward to honoring these broadcast trailblazers at NAB Show in April and showcasing the breakthrough technologies on the horizon.”
The awards include:
- The NAB Digital Leadership Award honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way.
- Two Engineering Achievement Awards are presented each year, honoring individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in the radio and television broadcast industries.
- The Technology Innovation Award is presented to an organization for advanced research and development projects in communications technologies. The technology must demonstrate significant merit, be exhibited at NAB Show and not yet commercialized.
The deadline for nominations is Monday, January 8, 2024. Nomination forms, award rules and lists of past recipients are available at nab.org/events/awards.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.