Nominations Open for 2024 NAB Technology Awards

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB has announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Technology Awards. The awards honor contributions in digital leadership, broadcast engineering and technology innovation, and will be presented during the 2024 NAB Show, held April 13-17 in Las Vegas.

“Each year, the NAB Technology Awards celebrate the great minds behind the exciting innovations that improve our services, better entertain and inform our audiences, and advance our industry,” said NAB executive vice president and chief technology officer Sam Matheny. “We look forward to honoring these broadcast trailblazers at NAB Show in April and showcasing the breakthrough technologies on the horizon.”

The awards include:

The NAB Digital Leadership Award honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms in a measurable way.

Two Engineering Achievement Awards are presented each year, honoring individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in the radio and television broadcast industries.

are presented each year, honoring individuals for their outstanding accomplishments in the radio and television broadcast industries. The Technology Innovation Award is presented to an organization for advanced research and development projects in communications technologies. The technology must demonstrate significant merit, be exhibited at NAB Show and not yet commercialized.