Nokia, TV Azteca Test 5G for TV Broadcasting

ESPOO, Finland—Nokia recently completed a trial with Mexico’s TV Azteca that looked into video transmission uses with 5G standalone and edge computing. Among the things the trial was looking for was improvements in latency reduction and overall efficiency, flexibility and cost, Nokia said.

The trial used 100 MHz spectrum in 3.5 GHz frequency with Nokia 5G technology for core and radio access (RAN). TV Azteca tested the transfer of raw HD/4K video from cameras to its encoding server for the subsequent distribution without the need for additional infrastructure.

The tests showed that 5G connectivity enabled more agile camera deployment and repositioning during live events that can create a more dynamic viewing experience. It also showed how flexible video streaming can improve operations communication, security, fleeting monitoring and automation.

Other results showed the potential of new applications for TV coverage in areas like smart stadiums, as well as the ability to use edge computing platforms to host AR services or run event-related analytics.

“5G technology has the potential to transform the broadcast industry, thanks to its reduced latency and cost benefits,” said Marcelo Entreconti, head of Enterprise, Latin America at Nokia. “This trial has shown that TV Azteca can transmit events live, in real time and without compromising quality, giving them a competitive advantage in the market and demonstrating the opportunities that come with embracing 5G.”