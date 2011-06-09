No C-band for New Dawn Sat



SpaceNews.com reported last Friday that the Impaired New Dawn Satellite Also Had Trouble Deploying Ku-band Antenna. Peter B. de Selding, who has been following the New Dawn deployment on SpaceNews.com, said that New Dawn had trouble deploying its Ku-band satellite antenna. It was eventually deployed, according to one industry official. The article said the bird's C-band antenna is likely to remain useless though. According to a statement issued by Intelsat:



"The two antenna deployment 'outcomes' appear to be related. The investigation team will issue a report when it has completed its work. The satellite is operating nominally in all other respects and customer traffic is already transitioning to the satellite."



Readers should refer to the article for more information on the satellite and the impact that the failure to extend the C-band reflector is likely to have on the spacecraft's life.



