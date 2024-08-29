Nine Network Completes Deployment of Sony ILME-FR7 PTZ Cameras

SYDNEY—The Nine Network has completed its purchase, installation and roll out of Sony ILME-FR7 PTZ cameras into its remote operated studio in Canberra. The new remote broadcast news studio is particularly unique due to its use of the Sony large sensor PTZ cameras, not traditionally used in studio television.

“This new studio is particularly effective for us as, by using the Sony FR7 cameras, we can remotely control all of the cameras and setup from Sydney,” Nine Chief CTO of broadcast operations David Bowers explained. “This is not only a very efficient workflow, but it also saved us a considerable amount of money when compared to buying and installing a full robotic setup.”

Sony FR7 cameras are also being used in the Nine Network’s talent operated studio in Canberra.

The new four-camera studio enjoys both fully remote production from Sydney and open plan local control in Canberra. It also comprises production, news exchange and basic edit facilities and capabilities, Sony reported.

“We wanted to build a multi- purpose studio with full remote capability,” Nine broadcast systems integration manager Mark Rath said. “For that we required the best PTZ cameras that could accommodate varying lens requirements in the studio. We assessed all the PTZ cameras available in the market and found the Sony FR7 met all of our requirements perfectly.”

Sony’s FR7 PTZ camera with its high-performance full-frame image sensor and the expressive scope of Sony’s extensive E-mount lens lineup work with versatile remote pan/tilt/zoom control, high flexibility in zoom capability and wide angle shooting to break through location and space limitations to open up creative possibilities for broadcasters and content creators in studio, live production and filmmaking settings. It also offers versatile connectivity and efficient multi camera workflow support, Sony reported.

“The FR7 is exactly what we required for our remote operated broadcast studio in Canberra as it provides us with large sensor studio quality cameras - our key requirement,” Bowers concluded. “The picture quality and the ability to interchange lenses with the FR7 is also excellent. In short, by using Sony FR7 PTZ cameras the Nine Network now has the ability to have complete access to the studio in Canberra when needed and the ability to sit talent in a remote location, while we in turn do all the production including audio/video, lighting and comms from Sydney.”