Nielson analysis reveals ‘you’ when not at home

There’s no place like home, unless you’re a young adult viewer, according to a recent Nielsen analysis of the Video Consumer Mapping Study conducted by the Council for Research Excellence (CRE). Nielsen found that adults 18 to 34 are 26 percent more likely to be exposed to live TV away from home than people ages 35-54 and 13 percent more likely than those over 55. Being younger affects what viewers watch while away as well (more sports and entertainment programming), while older viewers outside the house tend toward news.

At other people’s houses, people tend to watch entertainment and informational programs (53 percent of viewing minutes). But in restaurants, bars and stores, 38 percent of all viewing minutes are devoted to sports. Meanwhile, viewers at work split live TV minutes viewed evenly across sports, entertainment, news and advertising.

On another front, QuickPlay Media’s third annual survey on U.S. mobile TV and video consumption indicates high interest in new TV and video entertainment delivery models, pinpointing multiscreen video services. More than 50 percent of respondents were interested in services that let them seamlessly switch between multiple devices, such as PCs and smartphones, when watching programs.