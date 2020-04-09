Nielsen, Scripps Sign Multi-Year Measurement Deal

NEW YORK—Nielsen and E.W. Scripps have announced a new multi-year deal that will have Nielsen provide its suite of measurement services to Scripps' local television stations.

Nielsen’s offerings include Local TV Measurement, Nielsen Scarborough, NLTV, Ad Intel, Arianna and Nielsen Grabix.

The Scripps stations covered as part of the deal includes its newly acquired Raycom, Cordillera and Tribune stations.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Scripps and to collaborate on how best to monetize its key audiences using our unique suite of solutions,” said Catherine Herkovic, managing director and executive vice president at Scripps.