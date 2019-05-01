Scripps Finalizes Deal for 15 Cordillera Communications TV Stations

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company’s roster of TV stations has increased after the company announced that it has closed its acquisition of 15 television stations across 10 markets from Cordillera Communications. These new stations bring Scripps’ total to 52 TV stations in 36 markets, reaching nearly 21% of U.S. TV households.

Here is the full list of stations Scripps acquired from Cordillera:

WLEX (NBC), Lexington, Ky.

KOAA (NBC), Colorado Springs, Colo.

KATC (ABC), Lafayette, La.

KSBY (NBC), Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo, Calif.

KRIS (NBC) and KAJA (Telemundo), Corpus Christi, Texas

KPAX and KAJJ (CBS), Missoula, Mont.

KTVQ (CBS), Billings, Mont.

KXLF and KBZK (CBS), Butte-Bozeman, Mont.

KRTV (CBS) and KTGF (NBC), Great Falls, Mont.

KTVH (NBC) and KXLH (CBS), Helena, Mont.

Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media, says these acquisitions are part of Scripps’ strategy to increase financial durability and operating performance for the Scripps broadcast portfolio.

Scripps has another deal on the horizon, previously announcing the acquisition of eight TV station in seven markets from the Nexstar-Tribune merger divestitures.