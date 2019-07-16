Nielsen Moves TV Ratings Platform to AWS

NEW YORK—Nielsen announced today that it is moving its core National Television Audience Measurement processing from traditional on-premise server processing to Amazon Web Services.

Nielsen says the move will help the company improve the scalability, redundancy and reliability it needs to track more than $70 billion in advertising revenue in the U.S. annually.

As the company spends more of its assets on tracking media usage across an increasing range of video devices and OTT services, its customers are looking for more data analysis using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Moving its services to AWS will provide more robust viewer measurement and expand its customer base, the company said.

“Cloud processing allows for greater flexibility and velocity, as we build new and enhance existing products,” said Scott N. Brown, head of Product. TV and Audio at Nielsen.

“Nielsen’s move to AWS will help them become a more agile organization in the cloud and accelerate their work in helping companies around the world understand viewership data,” said Stephan Orban, general manager at AWS.

Over the past year, Nielsen’s chief competitor, ComScore, has developed cloud partnerships with Oracle and Adobe.