Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings Provides Multi-Screen Ad Measurement

NEW YORK–Nielsen can now leverage its Media Rating Council-accredited Nielsen Online Campaign Ratings and proprietary national TV panel, in the Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings, which delivers the reach of video advertising across screens.





This service aims to provide unduplicated and incremental reach, frequency and gross rating point measures for TV and Internet advertising.



“Creating a way to reach, measure and monetize inventory across screens and platforms advances the industry toward the high caliber, seamless standard that can provide new opportunities for players across the industry,” said Steve Hasker, president of Nielsen’s global media products and advertiser solutions.



Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings has been through extensive trials. ESPN, Facebook, GroupM, Hulu and Unilever are among the companies that participated.



“Sports fans are on the cutting-edge of changing consumer media behavior,” said Glenn Enoch, vice president of integrated media research for ESPN. “ESPN's participation in the Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings trial reflects our constant exploration for new ways to measure cross-platform usage.”



“Better understanding of the ads consumers see across all media is critical for marketers to build great campaigns – and for publishers to demonstrate the true value of their inventory,” said Brad Smallwood, head of measurement and insights at Facebook. “Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings is the first product that truly addresses this issue. Having a holistic, consumer-centric view of a campaign is a big step forward for the industry."



“As consumers watch their favorite TV shows across Internet-connected devices, measurement in this area becomes critical to the long-term health of the entire industry,” said Jean-Paul Colaco, senior vice president of advertising for Hulu.



“Nielsen Cross-Platform Campaign Ratings helps us determine who is seeing our advertising on TV compared to our digital advertising. This is increasingly important as we discuss how to spend our money across these critical media platforms,” said Jennifer Gardner, Unilever’s director of media investment and partnerships.



Nielsen also measures online display and rich media advertising in combination with TV. Trials demonstrated the effectiveness of a third-party solution that provides directly comparable metrics across TV and digital, measuring unique audience on each, along with overlapping audience and total combined unique audience.



The launch comes as more consumers experience cross-platform media. According to the latest Nielsen Cross-Platform Report, in addition to watching 34-plus hours of TV per week, the average American spends nearly five hours online on the computer. More than half now also watch video online, with online viewing average weekly video consumption increasing to approximately 35 hours.



