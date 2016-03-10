Nielsen, Capitol Broadcasting Renew TV Measurement Agreement

NEW YORK—Capitol Broadcasting Company is renewing its deal with Nielsen for its local television measurement services, a press release announced. Per the agreement, Capitol Broadcasting will continue to receive Nielsen’s industry-standard local TV ratings.

In addition, the renewal also includes licenses for Nielsen Scarborough and Nielsen Local TV. Scarborough provides stations with local market insights into consumer consumption, lifestyle, shopping and media habits. NLTV allows stations to analyze viewing within and across its coverage area. With NLTV, Capitol Broadcasting is also able to create custom trade areas and customized audience samples.

Capitol Broadcasting Company is a media company based in Raleigh, N.C.