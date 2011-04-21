NHL Network to simplify graphics workflow, management with Chyron BlueNet

The NHL Network and Chyron have partnered to create a complete BlueNet graphics workflow to support collaborative graphics creation and smooth live playout across the network’s North American facilities.

The end-to-end graphics workflow will support live NHL Network programming, including “NHL on the Fly,” the network’s signature news and highlights show, and “NHL Live!,” which films Monday through Friday inside the NHL Powered by Reebok store in New York City.

The Chyron solution streamlines the creation of on-air graphics for the NHL Network and provides both its U.S. and Canadian sites with seamless access to those graphics. The solution also will support operations as the network hits the road for tent-pole league events, such as the Stanley Cup and the NHL All-Star Game.

Leveraging Chyron’s suite of graphics products, BlueNet facilitates asset management, collaborative graphics creation and real-time playout with seamless integration with newsroom systems.

Within its BlueNet workflow, the NHL Network is using four HyperX3 on-air graphics systems. A Chyron CAMIO server in New York enables staff to share graphics and create rundowns for live programming. In Toronto, two HyperX3 systems are installed in the control room and will be integrated with iNEWS in the coming months. In Manhattan, Chyron’s iRB (Intelligent Rundown Builder) enables staff to create rundowns in a MOS environment without the need for a local newsroom system.

Throughout the graphics workflow, BlueNet gives users fast access to the tools and resources they need. Producers and journalists can fulfill a template request and move it to air in seconds. BlueNet’s MOS environment interfaces with the NHL’s HITS scoring system so any linked graphics page gets automatically updated as it is played to air. Scoreboard standings and stats pages will no longer require manual updates.