NHL Net Adds Chyron BlueNet Graphics System



Chyron has announced that it is working with the NHL Network to implement the company’s BlueNet system for generation and playout of graphics. The system is intended to streamline graphics production and will provide access to graphics from the NHL Network’s operations in the United States and Canada.



“Our sophisticated graphics technology and playout solutions will play a key role in establishing a sharp image for the NHL Network that easily rivals any other leading sports network,” said Phil Carmichael, Chyron’s vice president of product marketing. “The BlueNet workflow will provide the scalability and versatility required to support all of NHL Network's needs.”



In connection with the BlueNet implementation, the NHL Network is operating four Chyron HyperX3 on-air graphics systems, along with a Camio server, at its New York location, and two additional HyperX3 systems in its Toronto operation. Plans are in the works now to integrate the Toronto graphics systems with iNEWS.



