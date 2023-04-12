Nextologies Sets Up REMI Facility At UFC Apex

LAS VEGAS—Nextologies has established a co-location and western U.S. REMI and network operations center with the UFC APEX production facility here and will provide live demos of the new REMI solution at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19.

Productions coming to the Las Vegas area will have the opportunity to use the facility, which:

Leverages Nextologies’ hardware within UFC APEX to transmit signals with ultra-low latency and produce multi-camera live events from a centralized studio. No bonded cellular or legacy transmission strategies are required.

Minimizes staff needed and simplifies onsite technology and infrastructure requirements.

Delivers signals into APEX via Nextologies’ broadcast-quality live video delivery platform.

Leverages co-located UFC APEX and Nextologies facilities for audio mixing, video switching, graphics, SCTE marker insertion, frame rate conversion, transcoding, encoding, and streaming.

Distributes programming via private fiber or public/private internet using Nextologies’ existing worldwide network of more than 2,000 delivery points. Signals can be delivered in any format required by any taker, opening up new revenue-generating opportunities.

“The collaboration with Nextologies and 10TX [a Nextologies brand] provides UFC an in-house technology partner to assist in developing new solutions that position UFC Apex as a premier event and broadcast facility in Las Vegas,” said Tim O’Toole, senior vice president of event production at UFC. “Offering our production resources and talent to outside organizations has been a goal of UFC APEX since its inception.”

The Nextologies 10TX brand leverages the company’s XAAS (everything as a service) hardware, software and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“The technology backbone of this new REMI solution has proven reliable and effective over the last decade for live TV, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to launch 10TX and partner with UFC to extend a game-changing solution to even more live productions,” said Nextologies CEO Sasha ZIvanovic.

See Nextologies in NAB Show booth W2959 in the West Hall of the LVCC.