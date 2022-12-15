NextGen TV to Launch in New Orleans in Dec. and Reach 75% of U.S. Viewers in 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Pearl TV has provided an update on the progress of NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0, in 2022 that included news that NextGen TV broadcasts began on Dec. 15 in Dayton Ohio and that the NextGen TV broadcasts would be launched in Dec. of 2022 in New Orleans.

Pearl also reported that in January 2023 additional launches are planned in Boston and Miami, producing a 5% NextGen TV market penetration increase by the end of next month.

In addition, more than a dozen additional markets are in the planning stages to begin their transition to NextGen TV services later in 2023, boosting the reach of the new standard to 75% of the U.S. population in 2023, Pearl said.

In its updated of key 2022 milestones in the progress of NextGen TV, Pearl also highlighted the development of a broader ecosystem of partners that enable the deployment of devices and the broadcaster application platform, RUN3TV.

"NextGen TV has enabled television to shed its traditional linear viewing experience so that viewers can lean into the news and entertainment with better engagement. Pearl TV's growing FastTrack program is generating results that will boost household penetration even further, expanding into the low-cost and accessory device market to reach even more viewers," said Pearl TV managing director Anne Schelle.

Built by broadcasters for broadcasters, RUN3TV's web-based platform architecture enables stations to easily develop, innovate, and differentiate at the application services layer, allowing a consistent viewer experience across all NextGen TV devices, Pearl reported.

Broadcasters have quickly gravitated to the platform; 40 stations across 21 markets are now using RUN3TV—a 33% increase since April—and have created unique applications, including three PBS stations.

In addition, MediaTek, a partner in the "FastTrack to NextGen TV,'" a program that accelerates and streamlines the path for adoption of NextGen TV technology by consumer electronic makers producing smart TVs and related devices at volume, has moved into commercial production of its TV System on Chip (SoC) ATSC3 demodulators.

A second partner, software maker iWedia, joined the MediaTek and Pearl TV partnership, creating a product that includes MediaTek's latest SoC and iWedia's leading-edge NextGen TV software stack. It will be pre-certified for compliance with the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) NextGen TV logo requirements, A3SA Security and the RUN3TV Application platform.

Available in Q1 2023, MediaTek and iWedia's total solutions will help to expedite scale among its customers for high-volume, low-cost televisions, Pearl Reported.

"We are very enthusiastic about the promise of NextGen TV for our customers and being able to help them with an easier, faster and more cost-effective process to introduce NextGen TV-compatible products," said Alfred Chan, vice president, TV Business Unit in the Smart Home Group at MediaTek. "Importantly, consumer electronics manufacturers can feel confident that they are meeting the highest standards around authenticity and security as our platform is certified compliant with the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) NextGen TV logo requirements."

Currently, consumers can find NextGen TV-enabled televisions from Hisense, Sony, LG Electronics and Samsung at local and national retailers, starting at $599.

During CES, NextGen TV will also be on full display as part of the ATSC booth located at Booth # 17783, Tech East in Central Hall.

NextGen TV will showcase its features, including Dolby's audio and accessibility features, Fast Track platform development partner MediaTek and iWedia's solution, upgrade accessory devices and antenna options for consumers and RUN3TV's latest platform innovations.

Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle will take the stage as panelist in "NextGen TV Scales to New Heights," on Jan.7 at 10:00 a.m. PT located at LVCC N258.

For more details about CES, visit the event program. Media and analysts interested in experiencing NextGen TV may contact pearltv@havasformula.com to reserve a briefing.