NextGen TV Launches In Portland, Maine
Five local broadcasters are transmitting ATSC 3.0 from WPFO’s stick
PORTLAND, Maine—Viewers here can now receive the NextGen TV signals of five local stations with the launch of ATSC 3.0 service from host station WPFO, which is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting Corp.
The launch includes WMTW, the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate; WGME-TV, the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned CBS affiliate, Maine Public Broadcasting’s WMEA-TV and public broadcaster (PBS) WCBB as well as WPFO, which is a Fox affiliate.
All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available over the air in the existing DTV format.
BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.
More information is available on the WPFO, WMTW, WGME, Maine Public Broadcasting and WCBB websites.
TV Tech's complete list of markets where NextGen TV signals are available can be viewed here.
