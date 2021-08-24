NextGen TV: Five Stations Launch 3.0 Broadcasts in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga.—Five local stations have joined together to launch NextGen TV broadcasts in Atlanta, the seventh largest DMA.

The five stations are Meredith Local Media’s WPCH (Independent, Channel 17) and WGCL (CBS, Channel 46), Cox Media Group’s WSB (ABC, Channel 2), Fox Television Stations’ WAGA (FOX, Channel 5), and Tegna’s WXIA (NBC, Channel 11).

This transition puts Atlanta in the unique early adopter category, joining nearly 40 other cities across the country where NextGen TV service is already on the air.

“NextGen TV offers enhanced features to broadcast television, such as stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images, and deeper contrast, and is a thorough upgrade to traditional television,” said Tom Casey, vice president, engineering and technology for the Meredith Local Media Group. “NextGen TV also exclusively offers Voice + audio from Dolby, so viewers can hear every voice, while also experiencing movie-theater quality sound and uniform volume across different channels.”

