NextGen TV: Five Stations Launch 3.0 Broadcasts in Atlanta
Stations owned by Meredith, Cox, Fox and Tegna are on the air with NextGen TV broadcasts
ATLANTA, Ga.—Five local stations have joined together to launch NextGen TV broadcasts in Atlanta, the seventh largest DMA.
The five stations are Meredith Local Media’s WPCH (Independent, Channel 17) and WGCL (CBS, Channel 46), Cox Media Group’s WSB (ABC, Channel 2), Fox Television Stations’ WAGA (FOX, Channel 5), and Tegna’s WXIA (NBC, Channel 11).
This transition puts Atlanta in the unique early adopter category, joining nearly 40 other cities across the country where NextGen TV service is already on the air.
“NextGen TV offers enhanced features to broadcast television, such as stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images, and deeper contrast, and is a thorough upgrade to traditional television,” said Tom Casey, vice president, engineering and technology for the Meredith Local Media Group. “NextGen TV also exclusively offers Voice + audio from Dolby, so viewers can hear every voice, while also experiencing movie-theater quality sound and uniform volume across different channels.”
TV Tech has been tracking all the NextGen TV launches around the country. To see our full list of where the services have launched and markets that are preparing to launch visit here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
