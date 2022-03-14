Nexstar’s NewsNation Expands News Programming
By George Winslow published
NewsNation plans to add 12 hours a week of live news programming by early June
CHICAGO, Ill.—Nexstar Media has announced that its NewsNation news and entertainment cable network is significantly expanding its live news programming and that by early June the network will have added 12 hours of live news programming each week.
Once the expansion is complete, the network, which reaches about 75 million U.S. television households, will have increased its weekly original programming from 21 hours at its launch in September 2020, to a total of 61 hours of live news, analysis, and talk every week.
“NewsNation is well down the path to becoming a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week cable news network, and this latest expansion is a clear demonstration of our commitment to making that a reality,” said Sean Compton, president of the networks division of Nexstar Media Inc. “The appetite for balanced, unbiased news has never been greater, especially in light of the war in Ukraine.”
As part of the expansion, NewsNation’s live late evening national newscast, which debuted with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, will permanently join the network’s programming line-up weeknights from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.
In addition, in June, NewsNation’s live, national morning news programming will expand to four hours each weekday.
Beginning Monday, March 28, “Rush Hour,” NewsNation’s early evening newscast anchored by Nichole Berlie, will expand one hour and air weeknights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
Joe Donlon, who has anchored “The Donlon Report” since spring of 2021, has decided to leave NewsNation; his last show will be Friday, March 25.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.