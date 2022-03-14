Nexstar’s NewsNation Expands News Programming

CHICAGO, Ill.—Nexstar Media has announced that its NewsNation news and entertainment cable network is significantly expanding its live news programming and that by early June the network will have added 12 hours of live news programming each week.

Once the expansion is complete, the network, which reaches about 75 million U.S. television households, will have increased its weekly original programming from 21 hours at its launch in September 2020, to a total of 61 hours of live news, analysis, and talk every week.

“NewsNation is well down the path to becoming a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week cable news network, and this latest expansion is a clear demonstration of our commitment to making that a reality,” said Sean Compton, president of the networks division of Nexstar Media Inc. “The appetite for balanced, unbiased news has never been greater, especially in light of the war in Ukraine.”

As part of the expansion, NewsNation’s live late evening national newscast, which debuted with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, will permanently join the network’s programming line-up weeknights from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

In addition, in June, NewsNation’s live, national morning news programming will expand to four hours each weekday.

Beginning Monday, March 28, “Rush Hour,” NewsNation’s early evening newscast anchored by Nichole Berlie, will expand one hour and air weeknights from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Joe Donlon, who has anchored “The Donlon Report” since spring of 2021, has decided to leave NewsNation; his last show will be Friday, March 25.