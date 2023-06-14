Nexstar Stations in Philly, San Fran and Tampa to Become CW Affiliates

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced that its owned and operated television stations in three of the nation’s top-15 television markets, including WPHL-TV in Philadelphia (DMA #4), KRON-TV in San Francisco (DMA #10), and WTTA-TV in Tampa (DMA #13), will become affiliates of The CW Network on September 1, 2023.

All three stations will begin carrying the network’s primetime entertainment, live sports, and special event programming at that time.

Nexstar owns 75% of the CW Network.

“The addition of these Nexstar-owned stations as affiliates will bring the number of Nexstar and partner-owned CW stations to 40, covering 38% of U.S. TV Households—equivalent to or greater than the local owned and operated station presence of any of the other major network owners,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “As The CW’s #1 affiliate group, Nexstar is very pleased to be bringing the network’s programming to these stations this fall, especially with a new line-up of primetime shows such as ‘Inside the NFL,’ ‘Sullivan’s Crossing,’ and ‘Fboy Island,’ and returning hits such as ‘All-American,’ and ‘Walker.’ Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Tampa are among the most important television markets in the country and adding The CW’s programming to them will offer advertisers a variety of new linear and digital opportunities to reach millions of viewers.”

The CW reaches 100% of US households and delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to sports and other entertainment programming and is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 95 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major digital platforms.