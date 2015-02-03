Nexstar Adopts TVU Technology for IP ENG

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.— TVU Networks announced that Nexstar Broadcasting Group has signed a deal to deploy TVUPack IP newsgathering solutions and TVU Grid IP video switching, routing and distribution solutions across many of its broadcast stations.



Nexstar plans to deploy TVUPack TM8200 mobile IP video transmitters to its various stations in order to distribute and share live IP video streams across the group.



“Nexstar is committed to providing innovative technology solutions that help our stations serve the local communities where they operate. As our stations embrace the move to IP video, TVU will be a valued technology partner giving our stations a local competitive edge. With TVU, our stations are better equipped to not only capture more live shots from on location, but to also share and distribute live video streams across the group,” said Blake Russell, Senior Vice President, Station Operations, Nexstar Broadcasting Group.



TVUPack enables delivery of live streaming video over multiple combinations of cellular, WIFI, microwave, and BGAN, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite links, TVUPack also offers proprietary Inverse StatMux Plus transmission protocol and Smart VBR technology to ensure enhanced resiliency and picture quality in fluctuating bandwidth conditions, as well as the ability to transmit HD video with sub-second latency. TVU Grid can seamlessly switch between any connected IP or SDI sources and fits seamlessly within most any broadcast production workflow.



TVUPack gear has been used in presidential elections, the 2010 World Cup, the London Summer Games, in coverage of Hurricane Sandy, the 2013 Papal conclave, the Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the Super Bowl.

