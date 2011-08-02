NewTek ships 3Play 820 10-channel HD slow-motion replay system

NewTek has begun shipping its 3Play 820, a 10-channel (eight-in, two-out), slow-motion system that supports the simultaneous display, recording and instant replay of up to eight video streams, each with up to quad-channel audio.

3Play 820 gives sports broadcasters, leagues, teams and schools an affordable option to deliver instant replay and slow motion for broadcast, webcast, arena and scoreboard displays. Using proprietary NewTek IsoCorder technology, the 3Play 820 includes an intuitive control surface, giving replay operators hands-on control of every input.



Features include: