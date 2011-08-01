NewTek ships 10-channel HD slow-motion replay system

NewTek, a provider of portable live production and 3-D animation systems, is now shipping its 3Play 820, a 10-channel (eight-in, two-out), slow-motion system that supports the simultaneous display, recording and instant replay of up to eight video streams, each with up to quad channel audio.

The system’s 10-channel slow-motion instant replay server supports simultaneous, continuous recording from up to eight sources, with two fully independent playout channels. It gives users the ability to instantly recall an event, run multiple replays at a time (with dissolves in between each angle) and never miss a single frame of video, from any input. Interpolated slow motion delivers smooth playback, and ensures still frames are free of ghosting or blurring. It also includes linear timecode (LTC) support for synchronized capture of live action and in post production.

NewTek said the 3Play 820 system gives sports broadcasters, leagues, teams and schools an affordable option to deliver instant replay and slow motion for broadcast, webcast, arena scoreboard displays and more. Using proprietary NewTek IsoCorder technology, the eight-input, two-output 3Play 820 retails at a fraction of the price of current four-input, two-output devices on the market. The system includes an intuitive control surface, giving replay operators hands-on control of every input. In addition, the ability to connect to any switcher provides ultimate flexibility for all production environments.

Users can also capture content from live video inputs to the destination drives of choice, with support for writing a single channel to two simultaneous drives for fail safety, when required. The system’s compact 4U rack-mount design includes a multitiered fail-safe system and redundant hardware.