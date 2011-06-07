NewTek Shipping TriCaster 850 EXTREME



NewTek is now shipping its TriCaster 850 EXTREME single operator production system a full quarter than anticipated, the San Antonio, Texas-based company announced this week.





First introduced at the 2011 NAB Show, TriCaster 850 EXTREME allows anyone to simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multichannel effects. Sports organizations, schools, broadcasters, houses of worship, webcasters, and government agencies are among the users of the TriCaster platform.



NewTek TriCaster EXTREME 850 features the company’s proprietary NewTek IsoCorder technology that allows recording of up to eight channels of video, simultaneously from any I/O, with multiformat recording support and adjustable audio headroom. It also supports Apple AirPlay, allowing the addition of video and audio from any Apple AirPlay source, including iPad, iPod or iPhone, supporting two simultaneous AirPlay audio/video streams. Users can also deliver transitions embedded with full-color, motion video effects and audio, from a total of 11 animation stores. The included Animation Store Creator is a transition editor that allows users to author custom animation store transitions, using their own preferred graphics software tools to prepare animation sequences. A Web Stream Manager within TriCaster EXTREME 850 allows users to configure, store and import favorite streaming set-ups, as presets, with support for multi-bitrate streaming profiles. It also includes an advanced audio mixer, where every audio input and output includes an integrated seven-band equalizer and compressor/limiter.



NewTek has added several workflow enhancements to TriCaster 850 EXTREME since it was shown at NAB, including new recording formats, system browse capability, support for multi-bitrate streaming profiles, and audio crossfade improvement.



TriCaster 850 EXTREME retails in N. America for $39,995. Through June 28, TriCaster 850 customers may upgrade to EXTREME for $12,995 (a savings of $2,000). Educational pricing is also available.



