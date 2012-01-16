NewTek Delivers NAMM Experience Live Over the Web

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: NewTek said that a range of leading music industry brands including Yamaha, Dean Guitars, John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and NAMM will use TriCaster to produce and live stream events, demos, announcements, artist interviews and more from the National Association of Music Merchants show, Jan. 19-22, 2012.



For the third consecutive year, music industry venders have turned to NewTek to bring the NAMM experience to fans and viewers over the Web. Nearly 1 million viewers are expected to tune in over the course of the show--both on-site and from remote locations. NewTek will also be exhibiting at the NAMM Show in booth #1821 Hall E.