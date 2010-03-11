NewTek Assists Coverage of X Games



Video and 3D animation gear manufacturer NewTek recently announced they will be providing equipment for coverage of the Winter X Games Europe.



The TriCaster TCXD300 is a portable, live production system capable of producing, live streaming and projecting HD and SD broadcasts at the same time. A single operator has the capability to switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs or live virtual sets, all while inserting titles, clips and motion graphics to create content in a network-quality format.



The TriCaster is utilized by broadcasters, schools, sports organizations, houses of worship and government agencies.



The alternative sports event is being held in Tignes, France, and is the first of its kind.



