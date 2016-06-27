NewsON Adds Meredith Corporation News Service

ATLANTA—NewsON has added to its stable of local news broadcasters as part of its distribution across multiple platforms with the addition of Meredith Corporation. Three of Meredith’s 17 owned or operated TV stations will be part of the NewsON roster, including KPHO and KTVK in Phoenix and KMOV in St. Louis; more may be added in the coming months, per NewsON’s press release.

NewsON provides live and on-demand local newscasts, as well as local clips, on mobile and connected TV devices. Users can search by market with an interactive map and for curated content linking coverage of breaking news from multiple stations.

With these new stations, NewsON says it now features video content from 141 stations in 99 markets covering 48 of the top 50 markets and 80 percent of the U.S. population.

Users can download the NewsON app for the iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet, and on Roku platforms. The app is available via iTunes, Google Play, and Roku Channel Store.