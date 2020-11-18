NewsNet Launches Free News Video Wire Service

CADILLAC, Mich.—NewsNet has launched a free content-sharing service that allows local TV stations to access stories of regional and national interest while sharing their own video with other stations.

The service, NewsNet Wire, aims to help local stations save money during today’s challenging economic environment while giving them access to news video they otherwise might not be able to get, NewsNet said.

“In this day and age, we’ve found that stations are looking for more content while dealing with tight budgets,” said Eric Wotila, president of NewsNet, “That’s why we’re initially launching NewsNet Wire as a service that’s absolutely free to stations affiliating with the service.”

Independent stations with limited access to video from outside their markets, station groups and network affiliates looking to supplement their existing video sources, radio stations, newspapers and online publications all have access to the new service, NewsNet said.



“We recognize that many newspapers and radio stations are eager to add more video content to their web sites and social media, and these same outlets have been producing extraordinary local video content already,” said Wotila. “NewsNet Wire aims to fill a gap for not just TV stations, but other outlets in need of video content—and we are doing so in the most affordable way possible.”

Separate from NewsNet Wire, NewsNet continues to increase its base of affiliates taking its 24/7 new channel, which is now available in more than 50 markets around the country, including New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago.