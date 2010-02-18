News From Mobile World Congress 2010



The GMSA Mobile World Congress 2010 opened in Barcelona, Spain this Monday, Feb. 15. As the event is based in Europe, I wasn't surprised when I couldn't find any information on ATSC Mobile DTV at the show. Qualcomm was there showing its FLO video service on a variety of devices. The ENSIGMA UCCP310 "Universal Communications Core" platform provides demodulation of ATSC (8VSB) and most other DTV standards, including 1-seg ISDB, DVB-H and T-DMB, but it isn't clear if ATSC Mobile DTV is supported.



Without mentioning ATSC Mobile DTV, several manufacturers showed "MIDs"--Mobile Internet Devices--that would be ideal for mobile DTV. One device, the Norton Ink Adam offers a 1080p screen in a tablet form factor. It should give Apple's iPAD and Amazon's Kindle some competition. The Adam uses Google's Android operating system and should be able to work with ATSC Mobile DTV to Wi-Fi adapters like the Tivit demonstrated at CES.



A Web site with the odd name -- Electricpig.co.uk had good coverage of the new devices at the Mobile World Congress. The Inquirer article Mobile World Congress 2010 gets underway says "every second poster, invitation, and press release seems to be about the move to LTE and beyond to proper 4G services." It has more on the technology (hardware and software) behind the devices. Also see Mobile World Congress 2010 Breaking News: Day One on Voxy.co.nz.



