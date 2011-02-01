NewBay Media Acquires Penton Titles



NEW YORK: NewBay Media LLC has acquired several magazine titles from Penton. The parent company of TV Technology and Television Broadcast has taken Penton’s Radio, DiMix, Electronic Musician, Sound & Video Contractor (SVC), and DigitalContentProducer.com. Each title will continue to be published as part of NewBay’s line of print, online, and in-person products and services. Transaction terms were not disclosed.



The addition of these brands extends NewBay’s reach in the pro audio, video production/post and AV integration markets. Each features print, digital, and event assets.



Radio magazine takes an in-depth look at technology trends and applications for radio engineers and managers. Coverage is in print and online.



Sound & Video Contractor (SVC) offers systems integrators, contractors, dealers, and consultants exclusive case studies, blogs, and podcasts.



DigitalContentProducer.com, Millimeter, and Reel-Exchange cover the video sector in four critical areas: shoot, edit, distribute, and animate.



Mix provides comprehensive coverage of studio recording, live sound, audio for film and video, and music technology. NewBay’s acquisition includes the esteemed Mix Books portfolio, Remix, and the MIX Nashville event.



Electronic Musician features product reviews and announcements, applications and techniques for the latest music technology, interviews with pros and gear shootouts for musicians recording and producing music in a home or personal studio.



“This acquisition furthers the promise that was made when NewBay was founded--to offer the most comprehensive array of brands and media options in each of the verticals we serve,” said Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media. “The depth and breadth that NewBay now offers in the pro audio, video, and AV integration markets is unparalleled.



“I look forward to welcoming the talented teams from these brands into the NewBay family,” Palm said. “The complementary editorial and sales efforts, combined with a focused investment in circulation for both digital and print properties, will benefit the newly acquired titles as well as NewBay’s existing portfolio.”



This marks the fourth major acquisition of brands by NewBay in recent years, adding titles from United Business Media’s CMP Entertainment Media division in September 2006, from IMAS in July 2007 and from Reed Business Information-U.S. in December 2009. All of the previously acquired titles continue to thrive as part of the NewBay Media portfolio.



NewBay Media’s market leading brands are centered on five vertical markets -- Pro Audio, Broadcast & Video, Musical Instruments, AV/Consumer Electronics and K-12 Education. NewBay publishes and produces more than 40 publications and show dailies, 50 websites, 30 daily and weekly E-Newsletters, three Expos and more than 50 custom publishing efforts, annually. NewBay reaches more than 3 million readers in print and 1 million online and in person in more than 100 countries.



NewBay is an affiliate of the Wicks Group of Companies, L.L.C., a New York-based private equity firm focused on selected segments of the communications, information and media industries.



