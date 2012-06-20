New York Broadcasters Recognize Local Stations

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y.: WCBS-TV, WCBS-AM and WQHT-FM all took home awards at the 46th Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting. The annual awards sponsored by the New York State Broadcasters Association recognize outstanding achievement among New York’s radio and television stations. The honors were handed out at The Sagamore Resort Hotel in Bolton Landing Monday evening.



Competing against TV and radio stations from the New York City market, WCBS-TV was singled out for Outstanding Public Affairs Program or Series for “Tunnel to Towers Run,” Outstanding Spot News for “East River Chopper Crash/Rescue” and Outstanding Sportscast for “Road to Glory: The Rematch.”



On the radio dial, WCBS-AM, the flagship radio station of the CBS radio network, collected awards for Outstanding Local Newscast for “Hurricane Irene, Outstanding Feature Story for “The Sock Lady-10 Years Later” and Outstanding Local Sporting Event for “The

New York City Marathon.”



Meanwhile, Emmis Communications-owned WQHT-FM netted won Outstanding Commercial for “Scullcandy Rocnation Headphones,” Outstanding Public Affairs Program or Series for “Hot 97 Street Soldiers,” and Outstanding On-Air Broadcast Personality or Team for “The Angie Martinez Show.



Elsewhere in TV...

- WXTV-TV (New York), WROC-TV (Rochester) and WPTZ-TV (Plattsburgh) won in Outstanding Commercial.



- Outstanding Promotion Announcement or Series went to WNET-TV (New York), WGRZ-TV (Buffalo) and WPTZ-TV (Plattsburgh).



- Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign awards went to WXTV-TV (New York), WRGB-TV (Schenectady) and WWNY-TV (Watertown).



- WCBS-TV (New York), WCNY-TV (Syracuse) and WBNG-TV (Johnson City) won for Outstanding Public Affairs Program or Series.



- Outstanding Spot News went to WCBS-TV (New York), WHAM-TV (Rochester) and WETM-TV (Elmira).



- Outstanding Hard News Story went to WPIX-TV (New York), WHEC-TV (Rochester) and WKTV-TV (Utica).



- Outstanding Feature News Story went to WNYW-TV (New York), WIVB-TV (Buffalo) and WICZ-TV (Vestal).



- Outstanding Locally Originated Newscast to WPIX-TV (New York), WSTM-TV (Syracuse) and WBNG-TV (Johnson City).



- Outstanding Documentary Program went to WNET-TV (New York), WMHT-TV (Troy) and WSKG-TV (Binghamton).



- Outstanding Local Sporting Event, to WBGT-TV (Rochester) and WKTV-TV (Utica).



- Outstanding Sportscast, to WCBS-TV (New York), WBGT-TV (Rochester) and WBNG-TV (Johnson City).



- Outstanding Individual Program or Series Designed for Children--WXXI-TV (Rochester); and



- Outstanding Locally Produced Show, to WNYW-TV (New York), WMHT-TV (Troy) and WCFE-TV (Plattsburgh).



The formal dinner also included Broadcaster of the Year honors, awarded to Bill Weir, co-anchor of “ABC Nightline;” New Yorker of the Year accolades to Glens Falls native Rachel Ray, Emmy-winning host of “The Rachel Ray Show;” and, recognition of the New York

Giants as New York Sports Story of the Year.



Longtime media buying executive, Peggy Green, former vice chair at ZenithOptimedia, was also presented with the Carol M. Reilly Award, which honors the memory of the late wife of former NYSBA President Joseph A. Reilly who died of cancer in 2000.



In addition, NYSBA handed out Community Engagement Awards in recognition of the critical relationship between local stations and organizations that work to improve their communities. Three radio and three television stations were honored. Recipients included the Anti-Defamation League of Albany, Neil and Jane Golub and WRGB-TV for their “Be an Ally Project;” Plattsburgh Public Library and WCFE-TV Mountain Lake Public Broadcasting for their “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Outreach Project;” The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and WBLS-FM for their “Urban Health Conference;” Central New York Regional Economic Development Council and WSYR-AM for their “Be Heard CNY” Campaign; the Valley Kiwanis and WAVR-FM for “Valley Rally;” and, the American Cancer Society and WPIX-TV for their “Relay for Life” and “Determi-Nation” initiative.