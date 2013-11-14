New Vitec Focus Recorder Offers HD Capture and Web Streaming

ATLANTA—Focus, a Vitec brand, has announced the availability of a new recorder product designed for SDI-HD capture of up to 1080p video and also incorporating streaming capability. In addition, the FS-H70 camera-mounted device produces low bit-rate H.264 proxy clips to assist in video production work. These can be directly edited or uploaded to networks for sharing. Captured content can also be uploaded via Vitec’s Wi-Fi adapter, which also allows users to preview the recorder’s video input, access and upload recorded clips, and operate the device controls and/or change settings.



The recorder features file compatibility with a large number of nonlinear editing systems, smartphones, tablets and computers; a small-format package with removable battery; start/stop recording that’s synchronized with the camera being used for capture; frame-accurate timecode recorded in file or in the video; an SDI loop-through input and more.



Additional information about the Focus FS-H70 proxy recorder and other Vitec products is available atwww.vitecmm.com.