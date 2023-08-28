New Tablo OTA DVR Lacks Support for ATSC 3.0

Tablo TV, one of the few DVRs available in the U.S. market for over-the-air TV broadcasts, has announced its latest version, which, despite what many had hoped, does not include support for ATSC 3.0 (aka NextGen TV).

In 2022, Tablo TV’s parent company, Nuvyyo launched the Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI DVR for NextGenTV, shortly before it was acquired by station group E W Scripps. The product, however, never made it to the market due to issues over digital rights management, according to the company.

“When we announced the Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD OTA DVR in January of this year, we felt confident that our stated spring 2022 delivery date was achievable,” the company said in December. “However, since that time, broadcast station ownership groups have indicated their intent to encrypt ATSC 3.0 signals using Digital Rights Management (DRM).

"To ensure that the Tablo ATSC 3.0 QUAD OTA DVR can display and record ATSC 3.0 content, even when broadcast signals are encrypted, we need to complete the development and certification of DRM software for the device," the company added. “DRM decryption keys MUST be installed on the Tablo during manufacturing and cannot be added via later firmware updates. Because of this, manufacturing has been delayed while we confirm the certification requirements, add DRM capabilities to the product, and obtain certification from the ATSC 3.0 Security Authority (A3SA).”

Announcing the latest version this week, It looks like consumers will have to wait a bit longer for a 3.0-compatible Tablo TV, according to a spokesman.

"The fourth-generation Tablo device is optimized for the ATSC 1.0 broadcast standard. We're excited about forthcoming Tablo devices that will take advantage of the 3.0 standard,” said Bo Schuerman, Scripps vice president of enterprise strategy. “We are currently working with the ATSC 3.0 groups to ensure Tablo (and other recording devices) will be compliant and work with the new content protection standards that are part of ATSC 3.0."

Regarding the ATSC 3.0 QUAD HDMI DVR, the company said that although there is no estimated time when the device will be available, “significant progress is being made.”

The fourth generation, announced this week, features a more compact design, dual ATSC 1.0 tuners and 50 hours of HD storage and the ability to record FAST channels. It's priced at $99.95 with no subscriptions or contracts and is avaiable at tablotv.com and bestbuy.com. The Tablo Total System, which includes a 35-mile indoor TV antenna, is on sale for $109.95 (MSRP $129.95) .

Scripps acquired Canada-based consumer technology manufacturer Nuvyyo, Inc. in 2022 for $14 million. Nuvyyo has successfully developed and sold antenna TV DVRs under the Tablo brand for nine years.