New Sachtler 100mm Fluid Heads Offer Speed, Payload Benefits

MUNICH—Sachtler today expanded its aktiv fluid head product lineup with the addition of the aktiv10T, aktiv12T and aktiv14T 100mm fluid heads, bringing the speed and control benefits of this fluid head portfolio to operators working with payloads up to 35.25 pounds.

The aktiv fluid heads offer SpeedLevel and Speed Swap technology, which enables camera operators to mount, level and lock the heads in seconds, making it possible to switch from tripod, slider or handheld shots in an instant, Sachtler said.

“With the addition of these three new fluid heads, together with our flowtech tripod range, the world’s fastest camera support systems are now available to a wider range of camera operators than ever before.” said Vitec Production Solutions product manager Barbara Jaumann. (Vitec purchased Sachtler in 1995.)

“Camera operators with heavier payloads can now set-up faster and be more flexible. The aktiv12T and aktiv14T heads have a greater payload range and more counterbalance steps than the DV12 and Video15 heads that they will replace in the Sachtler range. More flexibility and control means that operators gain more time to capture the perfect shot,” she said.

The new fluid heads are compatible with all Sachtler 100mm tripods except for the HotPod. Each features Sachtler’s Touch & Go camera plate to make quick work of attaching and releasing a camera.

All models support payloads starting at 0 pounds. The aktiv10T, aktiv12T and aktiv14T can support payloads up to 26.5 pounds, nearly 31 pounds and 35.25 pounds, respectively. All aktiv fluid heads feature 15 steps of counterbalance and seven steps of drag, the company said.

Like the existing 75mm aktiv fluid heads, the 100mm aktiv heads feature Sachtler’s SpeedLevel technology which replaces time-consuming bowl clamps. With no bowl clamps needed, aktiv heads combined with flowtech tripods can go flat to the ground. An illuminated PrismBubble that’s visible from the top and side makes levelling easy, the company said.

The 100mm Sachtler aktiv fluid head range is priced from $2,929 and can now be pre-ordered from Sachtler resellers as a head only or as part of a flowtech system.