New Perth entertainment space runs with ToolsOnAir

Perth, Australia’s Northbridge district has installed the city's first urban screen in the Northridge Piazza. Broadcasting a mix of video and interactive programming, the Piazza's urban screen is part of a growing global network of outdoor big screens focused on providing multimedia and interactive content within public spaces.

With a small staff and a limited budget, broadcasting from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week has been achieved with the aid of ToolsOnAir's just:play and Apple's developer tool, Quartz Composer. A single Mac Pro oversees the video playback scheduling via a simple Apple script applet using just:play, seamlessly automating sources ranging from DVD, satellite and free-to-air TV to Web-based video and in-house productions.