New OB amps from Amplifier Technology

UK amplifier design specialist Amplifier Technology has developed new products for outside broadcast applications, including use with wireless cameras. The new 8800 and 8801 COFDM (Coded Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing) linear amplifiers are nominally rated at 1W and 5W respectively, and operate between 2.0GHz and 2.8GHz for video with QPSK, 16QAM and 64QAM modulation schemes.

The 1W model 8800 measures110mm x 60mm, while the 5W amplifier, model 8801, is slightly larger, at 155 x 115 mm. Both are easily portable via a 12V supply.