New Nine Network Studios Feature Sony Cameras

SYDNEY—For one of the most ambitious engineering projects in its history, Australian broadcaster Nine Network deployed a variety of Sony cameras and technologies for its recently opened new studio and headquarters in North Sydney, Australia.

In the new state-of-the-art facility, Sony cameras played a particularly important role and were selected based on an extensive list of technical requirements.

“We required a mixture of fiber-attached system cameras setup as a mix of robotic pedestals, traditional pedestals, jib and handhelds,” explained Nine Network studio, live technology and automation specialist, Stephen Willmott.

Other requirements included high quality pan/tilt/zoom-capable cameras for smaller studios, SMPTE 2110 compatibility where possible, ease of use, a networked camera control system to enable multiple control rooms access and control of cameras, a potential path to 4K and excellent quality pictures, Willmott said.

“The cameras would also be used across five floors of a high-rise office block,” he added.

Currently, Nine is using the Sony equipment across all of their studio programs, including six hours of live morning television, sports hosting, panel shows and nightly newscasts.

Typically, they use a mix of Sony HDCU3100 or HDCU3500 cameras with a number of BRC cameras for additional angles. Their smaller studios use BRC cameras exclusively and there are a few “stand-up” style positions where BRCX1000 cameras are used.

“The Sony equipment has allowed us to be flexible in moving cameras around the facility as required show to show, seamlessly expanding our camera inventory all while maintaining familiar functionality and a high picture quality,” Willmott explained.

Since the facility opened, the broadcaster has commissioned another studio with five additional cameras.

In addition to the cameras, Nine deployed more than 90 Sony professional LMD series monitors throughout the facility.

These are used for reference, editing and general review applications. The professional monitors were combined with numerous large display panels used for multiview applications.