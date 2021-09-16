New NAB Ad Campaign Emphasizes the Importance of Local Broadcast Journalism

WASHINGTON, D.C.—At a time when misinformation is running rampant on social media, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has launched new spots underscoring the importance of fact-based broadcast radio and television journalism.

The new spots are designed to highlight the work of broadcasters to deliver trusted, reliable coverage of the local, national and global events, the NAB said.

“At a time when misinformation and disinformation are all too common online, the local journalism broadcasters provide is more important than ever – we deliver the facts Americans need to know without fear or favor,” said NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith. “We want to remind the public and our nation’s leaders about the indispensable role broadcasters play in our local communities every day as the most trusted source of news.”

Stations can download the spots, which are available in English and Spanish for TV and radio, at https://www.wearebroadcasters.com/resources/spots.asp .

The spots are part of NAB’s long-running "We Are Broadcasters" campaign, an initiative started in 2013 to educate policymakers and the public about the critical role local TV and radio stations serve in communities across the nation.

The new spots were created in response to research showing the business practices of big tech companies prevent local stations from recouping their investment in local journalism, as these platforms exert enormous influence over what online content is eligible to be monetized, the NAB said. At the same time, the tech giants are contributing to the spread of misinformation as their algorithms favor controversial content over high-quality journalism, the study showed.

The NAB said that the new “We Are Broadcasters” spots seek to remind policymakers and the public that TV and radio stations invest significant resources in local journalism for their communities, whether they are shining a light on corruption or preparing the public for a weather emergency.

The NAB also said that broadcasters support congressional action to ensure a level playing field to negotiate with big tech companies for fair compensation when their content is used online.