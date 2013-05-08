New Envivio server personalizes multiscreen experience

Envivio has introduced Envivio Halo Experience Server, a new multiscreen application server that allows operators to personalize the user experience based on individual viewer requests.

Envivio Halo Experience facilitates advanced applications, including time-shifted TV and network DVR, targeted advertisement insertion, social and personalize TV without requiring significant changes in the existing multiscreen infrastructure.

Operators deploying Halo Experience will be able to add rich new functions, including enabling viewers to pause and rewind live streams, record programs and watch them on any other device or receive personalized ads based on their profile. New user capabilities will be possible with Halo Experience, such as instant video clip recording and sharing with friends, or even allowing users to create their own TV channels a la carte.