New Century Links Trucks With Nevion Flashlink



ALLENTOWN, Pa.: Remote video provider, New Century Productions, has implemented a Nevion Flashlink fiber transport system for linking multiple video production units. NCP has been using the system in connection with expanded high-definition coverage of this year’s Major League Baseball season for ESPN. To achieve the type of coverage the network desired for its “Sunday Night Baseball” events required more than 250 separate video links between the two trucks used in the remote broadcasts.



“The idea of using copper to interface the trucks was just too horrible to consider,” said Mike Mundt, director of engineering for NCP. “We’d have ended up with a heap of cable three-feet high. Nevion presented an affordable, compact solution for linking the two trucks over CWDM fiber. The Flashlink products are small, light-weight, scalable and consume very little power--which are all critical in a mobile production environment. Additionally, we were on an extremely tight deadline but Nevion delivered all the equipment very quickly.”



The Flashlink video transport system used was able to convert nearly 300 SDI video paths to optical signals and multiplex these down to fit on just a few fiber circuits. Transport was accomplished with Flashlink 18-channel CWDM transmission gear.



