New Advisory Council To Guide NAB Show On Web3

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Organizers of the NAB Show have announced the formation of the 12-member National Advisory Council for Web3 to provide guidance and expertise in developing educational content about new technologies, content models and consumer behaviors driven by the next generation of the internet.

The council, made up of M&E professionals, tech executives and platform providers, will provide insight on Web3 to the executive team responsible for the NAB Show. Web3 is the next iteration of the World Wide Web and reflects evolving infrastructure advanced capabilities powered by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, NAB said.

It will advise the executive team on business topics relevant to media companies and their partners as they navigate new content platforms, the evolution of TV, IP-based assets, live events, audio, publishing and physical and digital gaming experiences, it said.

"NAB has a long history of helping our constituents embrace and support meaningful innovation,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events.

The group will meet bi-monthly, providing a third-party perspective on how the NAB Show can best serve the community in understanding related business, market and industry trends, it said.

Two-time Emmy winner, media advisor and managing partner of D[a]2: Digital Asset Advisors Seth Shapiro will chair the council. Other members include NAB Show’s Meghan Nodell, director, strategic partnerships and programming at the National Association of Broadcasters, and Lori Schwartz, CEO of StoryTech, an industry strategist and NAB Show program curator who will serve as the council’s engagement officer, it said.

"The Internet has transformed the media industry more than anything since the mass rollout of television 75 years ago,” said Shapiro. “As streaming and mobile have defined this era, Web3 technologies will drive the next models of media development, production and economics. I’m honored to work with this outstanding group of leaders to assist NAB in leveraging this exciting new era."

The NAB Show is unmatched in providing a forum for the “new ideas, new business models and new infrastructure” that will drive this next evolution in media, added Schwartz

“We are delighted with the outstanding group Seth and Lori have brought together, and we look forward to working with them closely in the years ahead," said Brown.