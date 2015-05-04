New Adobe Creative Cloud Release to Come with Matrox Support

MONTREAL – Matrox, a digital video hardware and software developer based in Montreal, has announced it will support the upcoming release of Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which feature professional editing tools Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC and more. Matrox will supply its Mojito 4K monitoring card, the MX02 family of I/O devices and the Mojito MAX I/O card to support the Adobe products.

Mojito 4K and MXO2 I/O cards

Matrox’s Mojito 4K is a quad 3G-SDI, 4K video card that can be used with Adobe Creative Cloud editing tools on Windows platforms. It provides 10-bit H.264 intra-frame rendering and enables realtime monitoring and output of video footage at resolutions up to 4096x2160 and at frame rates up to 60 fps.

Both the MX02 and Mojito I/O cards provide video and audio input, output and monitoring for tape-based workflows, including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. They also allow H.264 files to be encoded for delivery to the Web, iPad and iPhones up to five times faster than other software. MX02 devices provide cross-platform support for both Mac and Windows and connect anywhere via Thunderbolt, PCIe or ExpressCard/34.

WYSIWYG support for Adobe Photoshop CC will also be provided.