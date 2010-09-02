New added-value sessions become part of free offerings at IBC2010

What do the production aspect of war journalism, infrared TV and film imaging, and augmented reality have in common?

All three are the newest “added-value,” or free, sessions to become part of the conference schedule of IBC2010. The war journalism session will take an in-depth look at how TV coverage of war is produced and what it’s like to conduct newsgathering during hostilities.

A look at the past, present and future of infrared imaging in TV and films is being held to commemorate the centennial celebration of the first publication of an infrared image. The session will include what conference organizers have described as the first-ever color infrared HD video and 3-D thermal imaging demonstrations.

Augmented reality, which is predicted to be a $732 million market by 2014, provides broadcasters and content producers with a new area to explore. The IBC2010 free session will provide a peek inside augmented reality, the content possibilities and how to monetize it.

Other added-value favorites making a return to IBC include “What Caught My Eye” sessions, an informal roundup of technology and trends around the exhibit floor; the Innovation Area, where attendees can view the prototype submissions of innovators hoping to have an impact on the future direction of the industry; the Exhibition Business Briefings in the Connect World Pavilion in Hall 9, where attendees can gain perspective on business challenges in the fields of IPTV, mobile TV and digital signage; and keynote speeches, which will kick off the gathering Friday, Sept. 9, and be presented from various industry luminaries throughout the event.

