Nevion technology transports the 82nd Academy Awards telecast globally

For the fifth year in a row, video transport technology from Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, provided video transport solutions to bring the live telecast of the 82nd Academy Awards on ABC to televisions around the world.

Nevion’s Ventura solutions sent live video signals from the mobile production trucks parked outside the Kodak Theater (provided by NEP Supershooters) across the local network to viewers in the UK.

Last year’s Academy Awards broadcast attracted 36.94 million viewers in the United States alone and, according to the Academy, and is watched by 1 billion viewers internationally.

Nevion’s Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver a range of content transport, signal processing and routing capabilities, with comprehensive system management and control. The company maintains world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA.