Nevion Provides Signal Transport for the Oscars





HOLLYWOOD: Nevion, a Norwegian-basedprovider of managed video services for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, provided video transportfor the 84th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre, Feb. 26. This is the seventh consecutive year that the Oscars used Nevion’s video transport solutions.



Mobile production trucks used Nevion’s Ventura to transport video signals to the Kodak Theatre, across the local network and throughout the country for live broadcasting of the telecast. They were also used to transport TCP/IP video traffic over 270Mbps/1.485Gbps video circuits from the Kodak Theatre to a central broadcast operations center in downtown Los Angeles, seamlessly connecting the production teams at both locations.



