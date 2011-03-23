Nevion announces restructuring, addition of engineering, sales resources

Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, announced late last week a major investment in company resources, including increasing its engineering staff by 20 percent and sales staff by 30 percent, to support development and sales of technology for point-to-point broadcast applications as well as IP media networks.

The move is the result of increased investment from its existing owners as well as recognition of the increasingly important role of content contribution via IP media networks. Oddbjørn Bergem, Nevion’s CEO, announced the changes.

Going forward, the company will be structured with two divisions, each led by longtime Nevion executives. The media networks division, led by Eugene Keane, will serve the carrier-class video transport and management needs of service providers, through the Ventura platform. The broadcast technology division, led by Thomas Heinzer, will deliver integrated, broad-based video transport, routing and processing solutions to broadcasters, primarily through Nevion’s Flashlink and VikinX product lines.